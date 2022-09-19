Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $415,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 359,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 115,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,225,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.