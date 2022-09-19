Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

