Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,906,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.