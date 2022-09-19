Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $693.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

