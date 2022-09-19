Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

