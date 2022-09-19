Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:SYY opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco
In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
