Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $24.00 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

