Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 17,476 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.