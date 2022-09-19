Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,078 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

