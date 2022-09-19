Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XSLV opened at $44.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

