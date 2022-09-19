Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

