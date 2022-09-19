Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in YETI were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

