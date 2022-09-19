Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.