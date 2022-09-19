National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
