New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,976 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 997.7% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,985.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 217,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

