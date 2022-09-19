Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

