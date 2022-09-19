Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $76,188.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $76,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12.

On Friday, July 15th, Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $65,390.78.

On Monday, July 18th, Darlene Noci sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,707.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

