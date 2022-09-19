NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,015.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,938.6% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,740.0% during the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 997.7% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

