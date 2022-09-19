NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

