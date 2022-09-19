Old Port Advisors Acquires 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
