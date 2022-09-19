Old Port Advisors Acquires 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.