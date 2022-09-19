O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $693.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

