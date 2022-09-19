Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/15/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.33 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.33 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $216.67 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $201.67 to $231.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $226.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $233.33 to $238.33. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $242.67 to $244.33. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $193.33 to $206.67. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.67 to $228.33. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $181.67 to $196.67. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $208.33 to $213.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $201.67 to $213.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $206.67.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.67 to $208.33.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.67 to $225.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.67 to $233.33.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $203.33 to $213.33.

8/15/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $201.67.

8/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.33 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $201.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.33 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.33 to $201.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $174.09 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.01, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

