Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

