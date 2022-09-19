Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $642,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,893.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

