Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.49 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $111.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

