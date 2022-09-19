Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BGAOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Proximus has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

