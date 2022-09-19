Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.