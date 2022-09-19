Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 3,067 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
