Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

