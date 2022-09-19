Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,145 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

