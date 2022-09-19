Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,959 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

