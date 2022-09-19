Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 7,559 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,268,000 after buying an additional 131,683 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

COLD stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.



