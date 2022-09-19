Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.