Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $370,316 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

