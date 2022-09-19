Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $195,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

