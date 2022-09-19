Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

