Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of LXP opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.