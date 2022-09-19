Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 2.6 %

L opened at $53.96 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 197,676 shares of company stock worth $7,780,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

