Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

