Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

