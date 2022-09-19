Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,480 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.82 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

