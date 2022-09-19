Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $148,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

