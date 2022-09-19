Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $278,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

