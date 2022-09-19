Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 677,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,779,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

