Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $139.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

