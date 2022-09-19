Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Reduced by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $710.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.33. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

