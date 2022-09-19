ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $291.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.53.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,942,201 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

