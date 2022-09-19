Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

