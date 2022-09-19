Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Roku by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

