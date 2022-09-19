Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $93.26 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

