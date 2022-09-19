S.A. Mason LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

